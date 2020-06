Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is upon us and begins in just a few minutes!

While we wait, let’s quickly rundown what tonight’s has in-store!

Christian Hosts “The Peep Show” with Edge

RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

MVP Hosts “The VIP Lounge” with Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio Addresses His Wrestling Future

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks Invade Monday Night RAW

Street Profits and Viking Raiders Compete in a Decathlon

*LIVE COVERAGE*