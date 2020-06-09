NJPW Press Conference *LIVE Coverage*

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced that they are holding a live, online press conference to address upcoming shows, tonight at 11:00pm (Eastern Time, in America) and WNW is here to bring you!

NJPW announced on April 8th that they were cancelling all shows, not only in Japan, but also America and anywhere else they were scheduled to have events until further notice...which we hope resumes very soon and are hoping that is what this announcement will allude to in just a matter of moments.

*LIVE TRANSCRIPT*

We begin right on time and it is announced that the return event is on June 15th and the schedule is announced as the following!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

*NO FANS WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE DURING THESE EVENTS AND WILL AIR LIVE ONLINE ON NJPW WORLD*

June 15th, 7:00pmJT - "Together Project" Special

Matches for that card will be announced when the show begins

June 16th, June 17th, June 22nd and June 23rd, New Japan Cup 2020

Opening Round Matches:

June 16th -

Togi Makabe vs Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs El Desperado

Toru Yano vs Jado

Tomoaki Honma vs Hiromu Takahashi

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show

June 17th -

Kazuchika Okada vs Gedo

Yuji Nagata vs Minoru Suzuki

Yuya Uemura vs Yoshinobu Kanemura

Gabriel Kidd vs Taiji Ishimori

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show

June 22nd -

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs Zack Sabre Jr

Ryuske Taguchi vs SANADA

SHO vs Shingo Takagi

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show

June 23rd -

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs YOSHI-HASHI

YOH vs BUSHI

Satoshi Kojima vs EVIL

Hirooki Goto vs Yujiro Takahashi

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show

June 24th and July 1st - New Japan Cup 2020, Second Round

June 24th -

4 New Japan Cup Matches

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show

July 1st -

4 New Japan Cup Matches

+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show