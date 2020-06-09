NJPW Press Conference *LIVE Coverage*

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced that they are holding a live, online press conference to address upcoming shows, tonight at 11:00pm (Eastern Time, in America) and WNW is here to bring you!
NJPW announced on April 8th that they were cancelling all shows, not only in Japan, but also America and anywhere else they were scheduled to have events until further notice...which we hope resumes very soon and are hoping that is what this announcement will allude to in just a matter of moments.
*LIVE TRANSCRIPT*
We begin right on time and it is announced that the return event is on June 15th and the schedule is announced as the following!
*NO FANS WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE DURING THESE EVENTS AND WILL AIR LIVE ONLINE ON NJPW WORLD*
- June 15th, 7:00pmJT - "Together Project" Special
Matches for that card will be announced when the show begins
- June 16th, June 17th, June 22nd and June 23rd, New Japan Cup 2020
Opening Round Matches:
June 16th -
Togi Makabe vs Yota Tsuji
Tomohiro Ishii vs El Desperado
Toru Yano vs Jado
Tomoaki Honma vs Hiromu Takahashi
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show
June 17th -
Kazuchika Okada vs Gedo
Yuji Nagata vs Minoru Suzuki
Yuya Uemura vs Yoshinobu Kanemura
Gabriel Kidd vs Taiji Ishimori
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show
June 22nd -
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi
Kota Ibushi vs Zack Sabre Jr
Ryuske Taguchi vs SANADA
SHO vs Shingo Takagi
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show
June 23rd -
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs YOSHI-HASHI
YOH vs BUSHI
Satoshi Kojima vs EVIL
Hirooki Goto vs Yujiro Takahashi
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show
- June 24th and July 1st - New Japan Cup 2020, Second Round
June 24th -
4 New Japan Cup Matches
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show
July 1st -
4 New Japan Cup Matches
+ A Special Match Will Be Announced During The Show