NXT TakeOver: In Your House *LIVE Coverage*

Tonight is NXT's HUGE TakeOver: In Your House PPV event and the brand has an absolutely STACKED card.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!

NXT Championship - Adam Cole (C) vs Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair (C) vs Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Johnny Gargano

Singles Match - Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs Tommaso Ciampa

Singles Match - Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

6-Woman Tag-Team Match - Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with the band, Code Orange doing a live performance of the theme song of the evening. You can see the old school In Your House stage in the background which is fantastic to see.

6-Woman Tag-Team Match - Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Result - Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeat Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Singles Match - Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Result - Finn Balor defeats Damian Priest

North American Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Johnny Gargano

Result - Keith Lee defeats Johnny Gargano, AND STILL NXT North American Champion

NXT Championship, Backlot Brawl Match - Adam Cole (C) vs Velveteen Dream

Result - Adam Cole defeats Velveteen Dream, AND STILL NXT Champion

Singles Match - Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs Tommaso CiampaResult

Result - Karrion Kross defeats Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair (C) vs Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

Result - Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, AND NEW NXT Women's Champion

