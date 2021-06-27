Saturday Night Dynamite Results

Saturday Night Dynamite Results

Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny:

A great match at the end the Butcher distracts the ref and throws in a pair of brass knuckles, only for Orange to come in and take away the weapon. It allows Statlander to hit the Big Bang Theory for the win. 

Afterwards the Butcher attacks Cassidy, and TH2 comes out to assist with the beat down. Trent has spinal fusion surgery so he and Chuck weren't available to help, enabling Butcher to hit Mr. Freshly Squeezed with the knuckles. The heels stand victorious.

Tony is with QT Marshall. In two weeks they will have a South Beach strap match (?) at Road Rager in Miami.

Brian Pillman Jr. talks about taking on Miro next Wednesday for the TNT Title.

