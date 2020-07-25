Synergy Pro Wrestling Garden State Invitational 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight, Synergy Pro Wrestling crowns a King of the Garden State with the 2020 edition of the Garden State Invitational.

Before the action begins, let's take a look at the card for this evening...

Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship - Frightmare (C) vs Desean Pratt

Synergy Cruiserweight Crown - TJ Crawford vs Ellis Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

GSI 2020 First-Round - Simon Gotch vs KTB

GSI 2020 First-Round - Tony Deppen vs Gregory Iron

GSI 2020 First-Round - Gary Jay vs Matt Cross

GSI 2020 First-Round - Myron Reed vs Jordan Oliver

*LIVE COVERAGE*