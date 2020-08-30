Synergy Pro Wrestling Heatseekers Results

Tonight marked one of the hottest Independent Pro Wrestling companies latest PPV offering when Synergy Pro Wrestling presented ‘Heatseekers’ LIVE from the Polish Falcons Camp in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

The show was headlined by a NEW Synergy Pro Wrestling Champion being crowned...

Synergy Pro Wrestling World Championship - Brandon Kirk defeats Frightmare (C), And NEW Synergy Pro Wrestling Champion

Synergy Pro Wrestling Cruiserweight Crown - TJ Crawford (C) defeats Kasey Catal and The Whisper

5-Way Match - Matt Vertigo defeats Jason Sinclair, Kip Stevens, Lucky 13 and Joey Silver

4-Way Match - Eric Corvis defeats DeSean Pratt, Anthony Gangone and MV Young

Gacy’s Last Stand - Joe Gacy defeats Archadia

Singles Match - LSG defeats Matt MacIntosh

Singles Match - KTB defeats Bobby Orlando

Singles Match - Ellis Taylor defeats Charles Mason

Open Challenge - Apostles Of Chaos defeat Austin Luke & Dylan McKay

