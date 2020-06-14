WWE Backlash *LIVE Coverage* - #WWEBacklash

Tonight's WWE Backlash PPV event is finally upon us and features several title matches and surely will have many surprised mixed in throughout and as always, WNW is here to provide you with LIVE, play-by-play coverage of the event!

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight's card looks like!

'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' - Edge vs Randy Orton

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Bobby Lashley (with MVP)

Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs The IIconics vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Viking Raiders

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

Singles Match - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

*LIVE COVERAGE*

KICKOFF MATCH

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

Angel Garza comes out with Andrade and Kevin Owens comes out to join commentary.

Winner: Apollo Crews

MAIN SHOW