WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight is WWE's latest PPV offering in the form of Clash Of Champions, which emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome and will feature every championship from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown on the line.

Before tonight's show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

WWE Championship (Ambulance Match) - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Randy Orton

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (C) vs Jey Uso

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) - Jeff Hardy (C) vs Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships - Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (C) vs Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (C) vs Apollo Crews

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships - Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (C) vs Lucha House Party

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Zelina Vega *Kick-off Show*

*LIVE COVERAGE*