WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight is WWE's latest PPV offering in the form of Clash Of Champions, which emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome and will feature every championship from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown on the line.

Before tonight's show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

WWE Championship (Ambulance Match) - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Randy Orton

OrtonDrewCLASH

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (C) vs Jey Uso

ReignsUsoCLASH

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) - Jeff Hardy (C) vs Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

HardyAJSamiCLASH

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

BayleyNikkiCLASH

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships - Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (C) vs Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott

ShaynaNiaRiottSquadCLASH

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (C) vs Apollo Crews

LashleyApolloCLASH

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

ProfitsAndradeGarzaCLASH

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships - Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (C) vs Lucha House Party

ShinsukeCesaroLHPCLASH

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Zelina Vega *Kick-off Show*

AsukaZelinaCLASH

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles