WWE Extreme Rules 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

Hi everybody! Welcome to WNW's live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules 2021. Whether you're watching the NFL, working, doing both, the PPV is just on way too late (or early) for you, or are watching the PPV and just want some extra commentary to go along with the show, I've got you covered.



Oh. Hi. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan, editor & writer over at Sportskeeda and special contributor here at Wrestling News World. Myself and the WNW Live Coverage Crew will be keeping you up to date with the happenings of tonight's show - as well as sharing relevant Tweets and other social media posts. More on that in a second.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Our coverage goes down the page, most recent update first. Don't worry, we'll have it timestamped to help keep you up to speed (in Central time, by the way). You may have to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates if you're following along with us live.

Need a recap of everything leading into tonight's show? Jump over to WNW's Extreme Rules 2021 preview by our own Ja'Von York!

We want your comments - and need your help! If you'd like your Tweets featured during tonight's coverage - or any future coverage - shoot me a message at @HeyImKevinSully (and/or using the hashtag WWEExtremeWNW! We also need help keeping up with relevant posts on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media outlets so, if you could, shoot me links to that same handle. I would be most appreciative.



Also, feel free to share your thoughts, comments (which are also thoughts, I suppose), and questions in the comments section down below. I - along with a bunch of the WNW crew - keep an eye out down there and will reply to just about everything posted.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With that in mind, let's get started! Enjoy the show - and our coverage, everybody! We'll get everything going during the kick-off show, which you can actually watch in the video up above. Have fun!

(6:48pm) And extremely over Liv Morgan gets the win over Carmella!

Let's take a look at a few things:

- Alexa Bliss is in a Raw Women's Championship Match in her hometown.

- Angelo Dawkins is in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match an hour away from his (and my) hometown of Cincinnati.

- Damian Priest is defending his United States Championship match on his birthday.



Knowing WWE, does this not bode well for either of those three? Share your thoughts on Twitter (@HeyImKevinSully) or in the comments below.

(6:22pm) Well, I would have lost money...



(6:16pm) Backstage fight between The New Day, AJ/Omos, and Bobby Lashley - who donned a Hurt Business t-shirt and attacked Big E - which may or may not lead to something later. My money's on "may not."

(6:11pm) We now know what the Kick-Off Show match is gonna be...

(6:00pm) The Kick-Off Show has begun. All hail Hypno-Toad.