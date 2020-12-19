WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (12/18/20)

Hello everybody and happy Friday! I hope everyone is safe and doing well. I Justin "Juice" Lucciano am again covering SmackDown tonight for Kevin! I am excited to watch this final SmackDown before the TLC ppv on Sunday. Tonight is a good show that includes a long awaited match between Bayley and the rising star Bianca Belair, among other things that you can read about in this preview by Ja'Von York.

So after this introduction paragraph the newest most up to date stuff will be on top matches will be highlighted. So I will highlight the match when it begins and when it ends I'll put a highlighted result line to end it. I will put the results as the last thing as part of my conclusion. Update frequently and interact with me on my twitter, @juicecannon1 or Wrestling News World's twitter @wnwnews or interact on the comment section below. Please any feedback on what I am doing or just any comments on what is happening in the episode is appreciated! It is almost time to go on this episode of SmackDown that will be on FS1 instead of FOX tonight because of a big college football game!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Part of me wants Roode and Ziggler to win too since I am a fan of both but Street Profits as champions just sound right to me and I think they will retain tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A good moonsault is one of my favorite moves along with a good german suplex. Simple but pretty looking in my opinion. Roode pushing Ford off the turnbuckle to prevent the Frog Splash finisher on his partner now that is tag team wrestling!

Actor Clark Duke appearing predicting a Street Profits victory is interesting. This is the second week where a celebrity has weighed in on SmackDown, seems like it might become a trend for at least a few weeks.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs Street Profits SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Reigns giving orders for Uso to end Owens now, that just tells me that Reigns is scared of the prizefighter!

Yea a clear trap with Reigns cousin Jey Uso who was in wait! I hope there is at least one more Reigns/Owens segment tonight but we will see. A title bout between the Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode is next!

Reigns loves being acknowledged by everyone as Tribal Chief. I thought him saying Tribal Chief all the time was annoying at first but now I just see it as badass. Don't do it Kevin! I know you won't but just don't. Also going to the ring was a poor choice Kev, because obviously it's a trap.

Adam Pearce trying to convince Owens not to fight Reigns earlier than Sunday is nice but he should know it's on deaf ears. Reigns entering the ring while he knows Owens is backstage hunting him is quite the troll move. You got to love heel Reigns, I was never a fan of Reigns before but since his return at SummerSlam he has been winning me over with fantastic work.

A Kevin Owens promo to kick off the show? Uhmm yes please! He is so good and I love that he is in a title feud right now. If this feud lasts a while personally that would be fine by me. Owens focusing on Heyman on the TitanTron does not seem smart, you would think wrestlers would learn by now to pay attention to their surroundings. Owens going to search for Reigns, deja vu anyone?

Before I jump into SmackDown I want to say happy birthday to the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin! I miss you drinking beer on my television!