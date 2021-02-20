WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (2/19/21)

Hello everyone sorry about the late start but I'll be covering SmackDown tonight! I'll put time stamps in throughout when I remember to follow easier. Reload every 5-10 minutes to stay up to date! Time to start talking about the final SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber ppv.

Edge, Roman Reigns and company, and THE Sami Zayn kicking us off tonight! Zayn thinks both men are looking past him and they are because he is going to win at Elimination Chamber! Oh there's the superkick from Jey Uso on Zayn and both Edge and Reigns aren't fazed by Zayn.

Ding Dong Hello the greatest WWE talk show is returning tonight lets gooooo! All hail Bayley.

Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura are opening in ring action tonight and Big E is on commentary and like a few weeks ago the Intercontinental Champion has that fire setup. The sofa, the minifridge and what's he eating a Salisbury steak tv dinner?

8:20 ET

I love that Big E is singing the praises of Nakamura calling him a should be world champion. I really hope the one to dethrone Reigns is Nakamura but not at Mania.

Nakamura with the win but the new heel Crews is not happy and attacks the victor. What a sore loser, go away dude you are great but you lost get to the back of the line.

Come on Big E don't turn your back to Crews that is just not smart.

Rollins comparing Big E's attack to people walking away from Rollins while he was talking is hilarious. I know plenty probably miss babyface Rollins but I'm personally more of a fan of heel Rollins and we get Burn it Down as the theme song now that's perfect.

I hope Cesaro and Rollins is the feud after Elimination Chamber with a classic at Mania either ending or highlighting the feud.

Owens wearing a Bivens Enterprises shirt is gold get the underrated manager some attention!

WWE stop making the Riott Squad lose! I don't like it and don't have Tamina and Natalya do Billie like that!

8:55 ET