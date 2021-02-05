WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (2/5/21)

Hello Everybody I'm Justin or Juice an I'll be covering for Kevin in live coverage of SmackDown tonight! Usually when I do live coverage the newest stuff is at the top but after the introduction. This time I will do it like Kevin so the newer stuff will be at the bottom of the page. I'll add time stamps throughout when I remember as well. Update frequently to have the most current page.

This is the first SmackDown after the Royal Rumble ppv a ppv that kicked off the road to WrestleMania! A lot is in store tonight including a Intercontinental Championship match between Big E, Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews. You can see what else is in store in this preview!

The tribal chief Roman Reigns the Universal Champion of course kicks off the show as he usually does and should. He is the head of the table and the head of the blue brand so it is only fitting he kicks us off.

Reigns already calling out Edge and insulting the legend. This is a great way to kick it off! When is Edge coming out has to be any second now right?

Reigns even asking Heyman why Edge did not start the show off and then telling Heyman to get Edge out there since he is on SmackDown is great. That is how a champion has got to act.

Edge is not coming out though what a savage but pissing off the tribal chief might not be the right call. Also Reigns saying we will never see Kevin Owens again after Owens loss to Reigns on Sunday is pretty bold and totally inaccurate.

Will Edge give Reigns a decision on who he will challenge by the end of the night like Reigns ordered? I do think the two will face at Mania but I doubt Edge will make his decision tonight like Reigns ordered but we will see.

Now time for Dominik Mysterio versus King Corbin.

Sneak attack during the entrance by Corbin on Dom and somehow Rey who came out with his son is oblivious to the attack because he is talking to someone near the entrance. Now Rey is attacked ok I feel like it's not that loud in the ThunderDome so Rey might need to get his ears checked out.

Dominik Mysterio vs King Corbin

Dom eliminated Corbin during the Rumble so Corbin will definitely be out for revenge in this match and already dished out some vengeance with that sneak attack during the Mysterios entrance.

Corbin taking it to Dom so far. Rey went under the ring for some reason. Oh nevermind, it was to grab Corbin's leg. 619 and Dom gets the win over the King.

Dominik Mysterio defeats King Corbin

Big E yelling they ain't ready Kayla over and over again but I assume Crews and Zayn are ready would be pretty bad if they were not.

Yes! Yes! Here comes Daniel Bryan the man many thought would win the Rumble match. I did not have him winning though I had Edge. Don't believe me? Well I have evidence to compliment my obnoxious boasting just click on evidence and it will bring you to the article that had some of the WNW staff predictions.

Sasha Banks will be the honorary starter of the Daytona 500! I do not know what that means but congrats! Looks like we are getting Cesaro vs Daniel Bryan yet again and I am not complaining.

8:35 p.m EST Cesaro vs Daniel Bryan