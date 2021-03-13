WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (3/12/21)

Happy Friday everybody! I Juice will be covering SmackDown for you guys. Update frequently and I will put time stamps as often as I can and when I remember. PLEASE engage with me in the comments or on twitter @juicecannon1 also spread the coverage around to get more people in on the discussion.

I'll be honest SmackDown has been starting to dip in quality the last few weeks for me personally but it's still a decent product. I'm hoping this week starts to pick up again but we will see. Apollo Crews in the past two weeks took me from not being interested in him still feuding with Big E to me being very interested on where it will all lead. Big E returns tonight and I am interested to see his response to the actions of Crews against him as well as the new REAL Crews. That is the thing I am most excited for tonight. What are you most excited for? Let me know on twitter or in the comments! I'll see you all back here at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(8:04 p.m.) Edge opening us off and he's got some things to address. Edge saying he's the carpenter of the table that Roman Reigns keeps saying he's the head of woah.

(8:06) Now he's directing his attention to Daniel Bryan, the Rated R superstar is on another roll on the mic!

Daniel Bryan now is out here to respond and the babyface is keeping it respectful in his words toward Edge the other babyface in this triangle feud.

Some heat between the two but I don't get why Edge does not like the way Bryan got his shot. Bryan was screwed and worked hard to get back in the hunt, Edge would have done the same.

I liked that start thought they both kept me clinging on their every word even with the minor stumble by Bryan in the beginning but that is just me nitpicking.

Now time for an eight man tag team match where the Mysterios team with the Street Profits to face the Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). The heels don't even let the faces finish their entrance they attack leaving the men hurt before the match.

(8:19) Roode and Dawkins start us off and the faces are in control despite starting off with some damage from the attack.

We are a minute in and everyone except Rey Mysterio has been tagged in geez.

Beautiful Double Underhook Suplex by Gable on Dominik. and now he lets Roode have a crack at the young Mysterio.