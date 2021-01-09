WWE SmackDown Live coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01/08/2021)

(You may need to refresh the page for the latest updates)

So... anything going on in the world? I should really watch the news and keep up with things.

Yes, things seem to be going crazy in the "real world", with lunatics storming the U.S. Capitol Building and Donald Trump getting permanently banned from Twitter (which just happened as I write this). But, there's still some WWE SmackDown to watch, and, gosh darn it, I'm gonna do it! And write about it! And maybe do some interpretive dance about it! Probably not that last part, but never say never! Sometimes you've just got to boogie.

Anyhoo, I'll be covering what's happening on SmackDown tonight - AS IT HAPPENS - that's what live means, apparently, and I'll also be reading your comments in the, um, comments section and encouraging you to tweet me at @HeyImKevinSully (Sorry, Donald, I guess you'll have to email me or something). If you're reading this, please drop me a line. See? I even said please.

Before tonight's show starts, here's something WWE just threw out there:

See you all in a bit.... Oh, and read tonight's preview here.

(7:05pm) Roman Reigns is here with Jey and Paul, and he's telling us he likes Kevin Owens. In fact, he likes everybody in the locker room. That's what being a leader is. Kevin Owens is hurt and he's upset that people are blaming him.

And instead he's blaming WWE Official Kevin Pearce. And he's demanding that Pearce comes to the ring.

After a delay, Adam Pearce finally makes his way to the ring. This probably isn't going to end well for the former NWA World Champion.