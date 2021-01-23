WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01.22.21)

Hey everybody! Kevin here and we're just getting ready for tonight's episode of SmackDown! Yay! Fox Network!

Anyway, tonight we're still in the process of getting ready for the Royal Rumble - so who knows what will happen? I mean, somebody probably does. But not me,. Nobody tells me nothin'. *grump*

Let's see what happens.

OK! It's professional wrestling time!

We get a look at the contract signing from last week that put Kevin Owens in Adam Pearce's spot for his match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking of which... Roman and Paul Heyman are heading to the ring to comment on this situation.

Ha ha ha Crowd chanting... well, "crowd"... "you suck", that takes me back.

Reigns comments that it took his Leukemia and the Pandemic to keep him out of action. Then starts to run down Adam Pearce for ducking out of their match.

"My back hurts because I've been carrying this company for YEARS now!"

Looks like we're getting Adam Pearce vs Paul Heyman tonight - in the main event!

Sami Zayn is here and he's not only filming a documentary, as he has been, but he's handcuffing himself to the security wall. In the meantime, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan are taking on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Billie Kay tries to interfere in the match, but it backfires and Asuka and Charlotte pick up the win.



RESULT: Asuka and Charlotte Flair defeats The Riott Squad.

Liv and Ruby want Billie to go away. And they say so.

Daniel Bryan is out here and talking about the Royal Rumble... but he's interrupted by Cesaro.

Cesaro doesn't want to fight Bryan, since he's not dressed for a fight... but instead challenges anyone in the back to fight him. And Dolph Ziggler comes out.

Looks like we're getting Cesaro vs Dolph Ziggler - after the break.

And they're putting on the clinic you'd expect these two to put on.

Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Cesaro, but the Swiss Cyborg kicks out. Meanwhile, Sami is still chained to the security wall and still filming his documentary.

And Cesaro manages to pull off the win! Wow!



RESULT: Cesaro defeats Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks taking on Carmella's Somoliei...Somoli...the guys she hired to know stuff about wine... after this break.

The bell rings and Reggie - as Carmella calls her - hands Sasha a rose before the match begins. Sasha slaps him in the face and attacks, but Reginald is moving his way out of every move she throws at him.

Banks charges at Reggie in the corner, but he moves and The Boss crashes her knees into the middle turnbuckle.

Sasha manages to get Reggie into the Banks Statement and gets the win.



RESULT: Sasha Banks defeats Reginald.

Paul Heyman is backstage with Roman Reigns and he's under the impression that challenging Adam Pearce to a match was all part of their plan. Reigns, on the other hand, tells Heyman that he had expected him to verbally destroy Adam and, now, if he doesn't fight Pearce and win, it will be a personal insult against him.

Intercontinental Champion Big E is now taking on Apollo Crews.

Apollo is showing some serious heel vibes here.

Sami Zayn frees himself from the security wall and Helluva Kicks Apollo in the face to cause the DQ

RESULT: Apollo Crew defeats Big E by DQ

Zayn then turns his attention on Big E and nails him with a Kick, as well.