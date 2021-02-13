WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.12.21)

(You may need to refresh the page for the latest updates)

Happy Friday, one and all, and welcome to Wrestling News World's regular LIVE coverage of WWE's SmackDown on the FOX TV Network. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and as always - well... more often than not, anyway... I'll be your guide through tonight's action. I'll be reporting the high spots, the low blows, any big reveals, and all the results as they happen.



Maybe not exactly as they happen. I have to sneeze now and again like the rest of you so cut me some slack, you animals.

Not only will I be reporting on the action (and probably making stupid jokes about it), but I'll be sharing Tweets about it posted during the show. Would you like to have your Tweet featured on here? Of course you would. Well, you can Tweet me directly at @HeyImKevinSully or just tag your tweet with #WNWSmackDown and you could see them right here up on this page that literally tens of people read every week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So, let's get comfy and get ready for WWE SmackDown!



Let's do this.