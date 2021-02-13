WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (02.12.21)

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (02.12.21)

What will Roman Reigns announce on WWE SmackDown tonight? What are the odds it's something stupid? Find out during WNW's LIVE coverage of the show! (or watch it, too, I guess)
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(You may need to refresh the page for the latest updates)

Happy Friday, one and all, and welcome to Wrestling News World's regular LIVE coverage of WWE's SmackDown on the FOX TV Network. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and as always - well... more often than not, anyway... I'll be your guide through tonight's action. I'll be reporting the high spots, the low blows, any big reveals, and all the results as they happen.

Maybe not exactly as they happen. I have to sneeze now and again like the rest of you so cut me some slack, you animals.

Not only will I be reporting on the action (and probably making stupid jokes about it), but I'll be sharing Tweets about it posted during the show. Would you like to have your Tweet featured on here? Of course you would. Well, you can Tweet me directly at @HeyImKevinSully or just tag your tweet with #WNWSmackDown and you could see them right here up on this page that literally tens of people read every week.

So, let's get comfy and get ready for WWE SmackDown!

Let's do this.

Related Articles

reignsheymansd
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.12.21)

aew dynamite preview 210
LIVE Coverage

What happened on Dynamite?

ECFC9D2B-594A-4D6F-BC04-2728B9C4CAF2
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.08.21)

3925EF40-1DCD-430C-AF73-089CF232E99F
LIVE Coverage

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (2/5/21)

beachbreak
LIVE Coverage

AEW Beach Break Analysis

99F5985E-8538-43FA-870B-37CA2E08DBF1
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.01.21)

wwe-royal-rumble-1253875-1280x0
LIVE Coverage

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

DBD4D85A-0B65-4298-8607-260462C57B11
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (01.29.21)