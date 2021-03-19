WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C Sullivan (03.19.21)

Hello and welcome to tonight's Wrestling News World coverage of WWE SmackDown. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and, I'm not gonna lie to ya, I am exhausted. It's a long story that involved my five year old daughter wanting a hat that doesn't belong to her and me chasing her up and down our street until the proper owner of said hat regained possession of it. Long story short, kids are annoying.



Anyhoo, tonight is the GOOOO HOOOOOOME SHOOOOOOW before this Sunday's Fastlane and, tonight, we're going to see Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and other heroes attempt to step up and carry on defending Earth without the help of Superma... no, sorry, that's what I'm watching for the fourth time after SmackDown... Rather, we're going to see Jey Uso and 2021 Royal Rumble Winner/World's Scariest Canadian Since Neal Peart Died Edge in a match to determine who is going to be the MacGuffin in the Roman Reigns/Daniel Bryan match on Sunday.



So, as I type this, we have about two hours until the show starts. I normally use this time to suggest you reach out and comment on tonight's show either via the comments section below or via my Twitter account, which is at @HeyImKevinSully, but you're not going to do that so why bother?



Anywaaaaaaaaaaaay, see you guys at showtime!

(You may need to refresh the page a couple of times to get the latest updates.)