WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (04.02.21)

We continue to head down the road to WrestleMania. Logan Paul is along for the ride, as well, for some reason.

(Reminder: You will probably have to refresh your page more than once to get the latest show updates)

It's Friday night, which means the Fox broadcast television network presents WWE SmackDown! I'm Kevin, I'm going to be covering the show for you tonight, and then I'm going back to playing Outriders because that game is dope as hell.

We're this close to WrestleMania, which is not only, you know, WrestleMania, but also the first WWE show in... what?... a year?... that features a crowd that bought tickets. So, needless to say, they're doing their darnedest to hype this bad boy up. Especially as the WWE Network has moved to Peacock - which is a perfectly fine service and some of you people are just being babies.

We'll be starting the coverage right at 8pm/7pm Central (for timestamp purposes below, we'll be listing the events by Central time because that's where I live so deal with it, you sexy dingalings). Stay tuned!

Hello everyone Kevin lost his power so I Juice will be covering in the mean time or for this episode depending if he regains power or not. Newest information will be at the top but after the divider and I will use Eastern time for the time stamps. Ok let us begin.

Daniel Bryan facing off against Jey Uso again but this time in a street fight seems unnecessary but should be good.

Edge acknowledging how he went bonkers last week and finally being the Rated R-superstar again is awesome and how throughout the promo he got more and more crazy and intense in his delivery was great.

Edge is all nice and babyface again, boooo go crazy, psycho again. Just kidding any Edge is good Edge.

(8:05pm) Edge in the ring after recaps showing his brutal attacks on Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns last week let us see what he has to say.