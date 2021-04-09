WWE SmackDownMania LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (04.09.21)

WWE SmackDownMania LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (04.09.21)

It's a Very Special Episode of WWE SmackDown, 24 hours from WrestleMania
Hey, everybody! We're 24 hours before Night One of WrestleMania, and that means we're heading into the Go-Home Episode of SmackDown! 

I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and not only will I be providing live coverage of tonight's broadcast on the Fox Network, but also both nights of WrestleMania this weekend. Which means I'm going to have to conserve energy. So, tonight is going to be a little bare bones. But, I have some ambitious plans for our live coverage of the Show of Shows this weekend. I'll share them a bit more over the next 24 hours.

Anyway, we'll be getting started in less than 30 minutes so hang in there, folks!

RIP DMX and HRH Prince Phillip 

(7:11pm) Street Profits are backstage when the SD tag champions Ziggler and Roode attack. Soon, all four teams in tonight's Fatal Four Way are fighting on the entrance ramp.

(7:09pm) "Can Daniel Bryan walk out of the main event of WrestleMania as Universal Champion?"

You can probably guess what he said.

(7:06pm) Bryan talks about how he's been told "no" for years, but this Sunday, he's going to hear "yes".

(7:01pm) We're starting out tonight's episode with 1/3 of the triple threat Universal Title match at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan.

