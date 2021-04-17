WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (04.16.21)

(You may have to refresh the page to get the latest updates)

Hey everybody. Kevin here. I'm running a little behind - Roman Reigns is making his way out to the ring to open the show as I write this. So, keep an eye on things below and I'll get you all caught up as quick as I can.

(7:36pm) Sami calls out Kevin Owens and demands....

(7:35pm) Sami Zayn is here and he is in prime form tonight.

(7:31pm) Kayla asks Paul Heyman if Roman will accept Cesaro's challenge. Heyman launches into a classic Paul Heyman promo, including using the term "kosher tookus" - and reveals that Cesaro will indeed be in the main event tonight... against Jey Uso.

(7:26pm) Ok, cool, I've got a steady feed. What did I miss? Oh, wait, that's my job.

(7:22pm) Otis is taking on Rey Mysterio in our first bout tonight - and my YouTube TV feed just went down. Bear with me, folks.

(7:18pm) SmackDown comes back from break with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville having a totally not-pretend conversation. Cesaro interrupts, but politely in that Swiss was of his, and graciously accepts the congratulations on his WrestleMania win from the two of them.



Then, Cesaro informs them he wants a match with Roman Reigns tonight because Roman is a big, disrespectful jerk - and Roman doesn't even have to put the title on the line. Pearce seems hesitant, but Sonya tells him that he'll talk to Roman and get back to him. Cesaro seems shocked at this.

(7:15pm) I meant to write "God", genuinely, but I laughed so hard at that typo I decided to just keep it.

(7:11pm) Roman and Co. are about to head out, as Roman informs us all that there's "nobody on [his] level", but Cesaro, of all people (no offense, it's awesome), comes out to [try and] prove him wrong. Roman isn't sticking around long enough to hear what he has to say.



It's Michael Cole and Pat McAfee going it alone together on commentary for two hours tonight because there is no Dog.

(7:08pm) Roman Reigns is in the ring, and asks Paul Heyman to inform the crowd as to how WrestleMania ended this past Sunday. Pat McAfee is annoying.