WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (05.21.21)

Tonight, we get the backlash from WrestleMania Backlash. There's a lot of backlash happening.

(You may need to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest live updates)

Hey everybody! Kevin C. Sullivan here, and it's almost time for WWE SmackDown! Wheeee!

Following his victory this past Sunday (and the attack by Seth Rollins) against Cesaro, it looks like Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be done with the Swiss... Cyborg? Superman? What are WWE calling him this week? Anyway, looks like Cesaro won't be an issue for Reigns for the time being? So.. who will? Hopefully we'll find out tonight.

If you're following along live, make sure you refresh the page a couple of times every now and then to get the latest updates. If you're reading this after the show is over, you clearly don't need to do that and I apologize for insulting your intelligence. Please find it in your heart to forgive me.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There's also a Fatal Four way for the Intercontinental Championship and, for crying out loud, look at Sami Zayn's expression in that picture above? How can you not give him the win tonight? Priceless.

Anyway, down below you'll find coverage as it (sort of) happens, with time stamps in Central time, because that's where I live and so that's what I'm going to lose. If you have a problem with that, please write your congressman.



Enjoy SmackDown everybody!

(7:22pm) Back from break, and the heels are working over Bianca's hurt knee. Eventually, though, she makes the hot tag to Tamina, who starts cleaning house.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

(7:21pm) Meanwhile, Sasha Banks tweeted this a couple of minutes ago...

(7:18pm) Bianca is on the turnbuckles, ready to do... a move... on Shayna, but her teammates pull her out of the ring. So, instead, Bianca leaps from the same turnbuckle onto all three of them on the floor. However, as we go into another commercial break, it looks like the champ might have hurt her knee.

(7:14pm) To the shock of literally nobody, we come back from the break in media res a 6-woman tag match against everybody involved earlier.

(7:10pm) Bayley then runs down the current champ, Bianca Belair, demanding her rematch - which causes Belair to come to the ring to confront her.



Suddenly, former Women's tag champs Shayna Baszler and Niz Jax hit the ring, and all three women put the hurt on Belair. Natalya and Tamina come to the ring to even the odds... but it doesn't work.



Commercial time.

(7:08pm) After Heyman leaves, Bayley comes to the ring to complain that she's not being recognized for her long-ass SD Women's Championship reign and then running down the champions on the stage. Except for Apollo, who she raises a fist to and says "Whazzup?" They return the gesture.

(7:07pm) Heyman calls this collection of titleholders a "parade of title holders".

Also, they played Roman's old music, for some reason? Could it be because it's Heyman? I dunno, I'm not gonna hurt my brain thinking about it.

(7:06pm) Sonya introduces Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman comes out instead.

Oh man, I nearly forgot.



WWE. THEN. NOW. FORgot to do this bit.

(7:04pm) Apollo Crews wants the mic. He and his pretend accent say that he's totally gonna win his Fatal Four Way match.

(7:01pm) All of SmackDown's champions - save for Roman - are out on the stage. And Sonya Deville is in the ring, making the announcement that WWE is hitting the road in July. She also brings out those same champions.

It's (7:00pm) and the little hand says it's time to rock.