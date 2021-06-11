WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (06-11-21)

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (06.11.21)

What's going to happen on tonight's WWE SmackDown on Fox? No idea! That's why we're watching it *here*, you silly goose!
(You may need to refresh the page a couple of times to get the latest update - it'll always be after the intro - if you're catching the show live)

Howdy, campers! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here with you once again to run down, as it happens - or, more specifically, as YouTube TV shows it to me - WWE SmackDown on Fox (or whatever it's broadcast on where you live). I'll be pointing out the highlights, the results, the goofy stuff, the awesome stuff, things like that. It's not your typical dry commentary.

If you've been following along before and you like what we do here, please hit that Thumbs Up and Subscrib... no, wait, that's also YouTube. Please tell your friends and have them come along, as well! You can also reach me in the comments section below or on Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully (and use the hashtag #WNWSmackDown, too!).

With that out of the way, everything starts below this line I'm about to post onto the screen. Enjoy!

(7:09pm) Kevin Owens is here! My fav'rit! And he's teaming with Big E! He's... a guy I enjoy watching on WWE programming, as well! They're taking on Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn, but not until WWE acknowleges some promotional consideration.

(7:07pm) Jimmy supposits that Roman got he and his brother DQ'd on purpose last week. Then he says Roman's "jealous" of him. He's not just "spittin' facts" but he's spittin' fi-ah! That's, um, that supposed to be "fire" but it's like I'm saying it like "FI-AHHH!" Yeah OK you get it.

(7:04pm) Roman is backstage watching exactly what we just watched, and he's giving Jey a really hard time, even throwing something of a "yo momma" comment. Suddenly... the Usos theme hits and Jimmy's in the ring. He looks intense.

(7:02pm) We're getting a look at what happened during last week's episode, with Roman Reigns being a dickweed. Grrr booo Roman

(7:00pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. FOR AS LONG AS UNTIL VINCE SELLS THE COMPANY!

Seriously, how great is Sami's expression here?
