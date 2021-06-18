WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary - Juneteenth Edition! (06.18.21) w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

It's the last SmackDown before Hell in a Cell. I'm sure nothing interesting at all could *possibly* happen. Right?

(If you are following along live, you may need to refresh your browser window for the latest updates. All updates are time-stamped in Central time)

Happy Juneteenth, everyone! It's the latest US Federal holiday - and rightfully so! Not going to get into a history lesson here, but if you're not familiar with the day, check out this article from History.com.

Tonight's the last WWE TV show before we get into Hell In a Cell... except it seems we're getting a little HIAC a little early. Rey Mysterio has not only challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a Cell match... he wants that match tonight. And Reigns has accepted.



We're really close to showtime so we're gonna get started here, but this is looking to be a pretty intense show.

See you guys past the line! :)



(7:32pm) Sami is backstage watching Owens suffering from a second Nigerian Nail, and cackling.



After the break, we get Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin to determine who is the King of the Ring.

(7:30pm) Azeez gets Owens in the ring and nails him with the Nigerian Nail (following a distraction from Sami Zyan) and gets the pin.

RESULT: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeat Big E and Kevin Owens

(7:29pm) Big E and Apollo are battling outside of the ring, but E gets Apollo rolled under the bottom rope. He tags in Kevin, and nails Apollo with a Swanton - it only gets him 2-count.

(7:22pm) Before the match can start, Sami Zayn comes to the ring to do commentary. YAY!

(7:20pm) Azeez and Apollo Crews are taking on the team of Kevin Owens and Big E. Owens and E are cutting a promo backstage, with Kevin showering Big E with praise - but the wounds of when Owens betrayed the New Day are still raw. But, they'll get through it.

(7:12pm) And we're also getting the in-ring debut of Cohmmanah AZEEZ!

Roman says he tried to be diplomatic, and now they do it his way. Which probably involves punching and going "Oooooooo-AHHHHHHHH!"

(7:11pm) Roman: "Are you sure you wanna do this, Rey?"

Mysterio: "I've never been more ready in my life."

(7:08pm) Rey screams "Get on out here, you son of a [bad word]" and immediately, the Cell lowers and surrounds the ring.

(7:07pm) Rey reiterates that he wants Roman tonight in Hell In a Cell, and he wants to hear Roman accept it from his own mouth, not on social media.

(7:05pm) Rey is intimating that Dominick might be permanently injured, and he's pretty sour about that.

(7:04pm) They're lowering the Cell already, and Rey Mysterio is coming out and I'm pretty sure this is a promo.

(7:01pm) SmackDown starts with a video package on last week's ending, with Rey and Dominick trying to slap the stink off of Roman with kendo sticks and it not ending particularly well for them - especially for Dominick, who got powerbombed out of the ring.

(7:00pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. For two hours.