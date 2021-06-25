WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (06.25.21)

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (06.25.21)

Come hang out with us and watch SmackDown together as the dummy who writes this keeps tinkering with the formula
Come hang out with us and watch SmackDown together as the dummy who writes this keeps tinkering with the formula

(Hi. If you're following along live, please be aware you will probably have to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest updates. These updates will be timestamped - in Central - time so you can know just how far behind we are. Seriously, I watch these shows on YouTube TV and they're always, like, a minute behind everyone else.)

Hello and hello, my friends and people who aren't my friends, and welcome to tonight's Wrestling News World coverage of WWE SmackDown. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and I'll be the guy making the jokes around here.

There were a number of big releases from WWE today - mostly revolving around NXT and 205 Live, but we're not here to dwell on that. That's your job. Scroll down to the comments below and let us know how furious you are. Grrrrrr.

On a serious note, the last couple of shows I've covered, I haven't been able to finish due to sources (mostly) outside my control. I'm going to get better at that, but I apologize all the same. However, if you like what I'm doing here - or think I could be doing it better (not that the two are mutually exclusive), please let me know in the aforementioned comments section or on Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully.

OK... now that I've gotten the "please communicate with me, damn it!" pleading out of the way, let's get ready for WWE SmackDown.

Before we begin, I need to take a moment to inform all of you of how much of an idiot I actually am. Right before getting ready to get this coverage going, I watched the latest episode of that 50 Greatest WWE Tag Teams thing on Peacock. One of those teams were the New Age Outlaws. Which prompted me to post this moronic Tweet:

To which I was justifiably put in my place with:

And my only proper response to that could be...

So, yeah, obviously my insight and opinions on tonight's show are going to come across really well, I imagine. :D

(7:06pm) Meanwhile, SD Women's champ Bianca Belair is in the ring, as she's teaming with Cesaro against Bayley and Seth Rollins.

(7:04pm) Jimmy Uso comes into Roman's locker room to let him know that Jey isn't joining them tonight. Reigns starts doing his usual verbal gymnastics to manipulate his cousin, telling Jimmy if he thinks he can do his brother's job, he needs to "prove it."

(7:02pm) Roman Reigns has a "State of the Universal Championship Address" to give, which I'm sure will go smoothly and no one will interrupt it.

(7:01pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. FOREVER. OR AT LEAST UNTIL YOU GET RELEASED.

