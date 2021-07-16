WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan - the fans are BACK! - 07.16.21

Fans return to SmackDown for the first time in over a year, and WWE is promising some big surprises. Oh, and we have a chat.

(Once the show starts, if you are following along live, you may have to reload the page once or twice to get the latest updates. Each update will be timestamped (in Central time) - except for the occasional comment. Opinions expressed here are those of Kevin Christopher Sullivan as well as the creators of any social media posts shared here - they do not necessarily reflect those of Wrestling News World and its employees.)

Hello, and welcome! The night is finally here - the crowds will be back at a WWE show. In full capacity, anyway. We got a taste of that at WrestleMania earlier, but this is the real deal, baby! Woo hoo! *swings t-shirt over head, chugs beer, wave American flag*

The Superstars of WWE have finally left the state of Florida and have journeyed to the friendly confines of Houston, TX. We're also two nights away from Money In The Bank, which will take just a few hours away in Dallas. Well, Ft. Worth, technically, but WHO CARES! Live crowd at a PPV! Woo hoo, indeed! *dances a jog, eats some cake, watches an episode of The People's Court*

If you're looking to join in on the conversation, we've got three ways for you to do that - one of which is brand new:

* Twitter : Send your comments, GIFs, jokes, lasagna recipes, pictures of your favorite cheese, etc., to me at @HeyImKevinSully and/or using the hashtag #WNWSmackDown.



* The comments section : It's at the bottom of the page. You should be able to figure it out.



* Chat room : Yep! Come on in and chat with us! It requires no registration, just type in a name and come on in! You can come and hang out starting NOW here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We'll be getting coverage 30 minutes before showtime, but feel free to pop into the chat and hang out. Otherwise... see you in a bit!