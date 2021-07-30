WWE SmackDown LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.30.21)

We say goodbye to July, and we cap off the month by making the Roman Reigns/Finn Balor SummerSlam match official. Well, we won't. The WWE will. We'll just be watching.

(Welcome to our live coverage! If you are following along live, you may need to refresh the page once or twice for the latest updates. Updates will regularly be tagged with a timestamp [in Central time]. If you have any questions or comments, we'll be very surprised. All opinions are those of either Kevin Christopher Sullivan or the authors of any social media posts shared here, and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff. Be sure to check the date on your yogurt before consumption.)

Hey there! Welcome to tonight's coverage of WWE SmackDown here at Wrestling News World. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan, and I'm the guy typing the words that will show up on this page during the show. Hi. If we havrn't met before, mice to neet ya. Hope you're having a great day.

So, who else thinks Daniel Bryan or CM Punk are gonna show up and return tonight? There's a rumor going around that they both were seen in Pittsburgh today. Granted, not only is SmackDown being held in Minneapolis tonight, but they probably aren't even in Pittsburgh - that's just something I made up.

Anyway, no chat room tonight. I would give you some kind of technical reason or something, but the fact it, you jackwagons never use it and I just don't have the energy. Still, if you wanna chat with me during the show, you can Tweet me at @HeyImKevinSully, or use the comments below. I check the comments section during every commercial break and if I see any down there, I'll respond to each of them. Unless there's, like, a hundred of them. Like that'll happen.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Well... let's get this show on the road. Time for an RC Cola and a Moon Pie and enjoy WWE SmackDown from the city my sister was born in, Minneapolis, MN!

(7:14pm) Cena says he will give Corbin something - something he desperately needs: an Attitude Adjustment and WAIT THAT'S THE NAME OF JOHN CENA'S MOVE AND OH SNAP HE DID THAT MOVE WHO SAW THAT COMING!?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

(7:11pm) Corbin getting hit in the cajones last week pretty much led to his wife leaving him, and he's desperate and asks John for help. Is this real life John who's nice, or the WWE John Cena who is kind of a dick?

(7:10pm) Baron Corbin comes out to chants of "You suck!" "The crowd is chanting 'You suck' but honestly, I have no idea who you are."

(7:09pm) Before Cena goes through the list of why Roman Reigns sucks, he acknowledges (see what I did there? OK, it wasn't that funny) the the crowd is pretty much going to chant "What?!".

(7:08pm) "That's not who those guys are. They know it. You know it. DOGS KNOW IT!" That last part was just a Kids In The Hall reference.

(7:04pm) I can't make fun of Paul Heyman's rendition of John Cena's theme from last week, since that's pretty much how I sing it, too. And so do you, be honest.

(7:01pm) I did kinda miss that whole John Cena Talks To The Cameraman thing, not gonna lie.

(7:01pm) John Cena kicks the show off and what is this, 2012?

(7:00pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER. RICK ASTLEY REFERENCE.

I'm really glad that SmackDown in on Fox, mostly because it means I don't have to catch the tail end of a depressing Dick Wolf show before it comes on.