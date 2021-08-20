WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (08.20.21)

Tonight's the night! Will CM Punk return to wrest... oh, wait. That's the other show. Um... well... John Cena's supposed to be here tonight. There's that.

Hello, you sexy, sexy monkeys, and please join me in welcoming back to Wrestling News World's live coverage of WWE TV after spending a week with his parents visiting from Ohio, er..... me!

And I picked a hell of a night to come back, didn't I? Jesus, could this weekend get any crazier? Also, why am I talking like Chandler from Friends? Anyway, let's continue.

Tonight's SmackDown is our final show before SummerSlam in Las Vegas, NV (although, did you know, there is actually also a Las Vegas, NM, as well? It's true - it's damn true), where over 40,000 people will gather together to catch COVID-19... I mean, watch the first SummerSlam to be held in a stadium on US soil. We'll get to witness John Cena and Roman Reigns cut their last promos before the show, and we'll get to see Edge - and probably Seth Rollins - uh.... cut their last promos before Saturday and... anyone else from SmackDown who will be at SummerSlam do that, too.

There's some question as to whether or not Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks is actually going to happen tomorrow as, apparently, Sasha isn't at SmackDown tonight, so there's some intrigue there, I guess. Look, I'm genuinely excited for SummerSlam, I could just give a tinker's damn about these go-home shows and 9 times out of 10, they're pretty stupid.

Anyway, we'll get started with the nonsense in 30 minutes. See you on the other side.

(7:30pm) We see how Baron Corbin stole Big E's MITB briefcase, and now he heads to the ring - with no ring music - clutching the case and about to take on Kevin Owens after the ad break.

(7:29pm) Jimmy attacks Dom, which is enough to distract Rey for Jey to attack and land a flying splash and the win.



RESULT: Jey Uso defeats Rey Mysterio

(7:28pm) Dom tries to help his dad pin Jey, but Charles Robinson catches it and send him to the back.

(7:19pm) So far, nothing of significance happening so far, though this is a very good match.

(7:12pm) Rey Mysterio vs Jey Uso.... Jey Mysterio? No. That's just a thing I thought was funny.

(7:10pm) Rey Mysterio and Dominick are backstage wearing Wu-Tang Clan inspired shirts, and Dom seems like he's heading towards a heel turn. OOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHH

(7:09pm) "Seth, I don't have to just beat you... I have to break you... I have to humble you... I have to burn you down!"

(7:07pm) And now Edge is replying to all the evil stuff Seth Rollins said last week, and things are getting dark. Daaaaaaaaark. Darky dark dark.

(7:01pm) Edge kicks off the show tonight and he looks inteeeeeeeeeeense.