WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (09.10.21)

Welcome to our LIVE (at the time) coverage of WWE SmackDown! If you are reading this and following along live during the show's airing, you will need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. We'll be providing time codes on the majority of the posts so you can keep up with them (they will be in Central time but that doesn't make us racist, so shut up!) What are time codes, you ask? Um... look, just because I don't know what they are, doesn't mean I'm lying. Now, take off, eh?!

Hello there, my sexy friends, and welcome to Wrestling News World's live coverage of tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown. I'm your host Kevin Christopher Sullivan - I'm a regular live coverage contributor and sometimes editorialist here at the site, as well as a writer and editor over at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Thanks for hanging out with me tonight.

Before we begin our intro, check out this Tweet from WrestleVotes - an account that has frequently and reliably broken major wrestling news stories in the past - regarding tonight's show. (At least we're assuming it's about tonight's show. He might just like this GIF a lot).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For a look at what's planned for tonight, check out this preview by our own Ja'Von York before the show starts. You can also leave your thoughts in the comments section down below OR if you feel like you do a particularly witty Twitter live stream of the show, let me know about it at @HeyImKevinSully and if you're not full of hot garbage, I may just share your Tweets right here for all six of my other readers to see.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Of course, we can't go on without mentioning that tomorrow will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. WWE actually has a pretty decent mini-doc on the first SmackDown to air after those events and while there's still plenty of WWE tooting their own horn as usual, it's also very well made and some pretty interesting info in it, as well. At the very least, it's completely non-offensive and worth a look. It's smack (ha ha) dab on their main page at WWE.com.

Of course, in all seriousness, our thoughts are on - and with - everyone who is still affected by the attacks, even to this day. In less seriousness, our thoughts are with everyone who goes into work tomorrow and gets a bunch of grief from a super-patriotic co-worker because they didn't wear anything with an American flag on it. I know that sounds really oddly specific, but that actually happened to me once.

Anyway, enjoy the show.