WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage and Commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan - DRAFT NIGHT (10.01.21)

Hello and welcome to tonight's LIVE coverage of WWE SmackDown here at Wrestling News World. Tonight, WWE presents night one of the Draft- which means any number of things. Tag teams could get broken up. Champions could switch brands. NXT 2.0 talent could end up on either Raw or SmackDown. Other things like that!

I had the privilege of attending the first night of the Draft a couple of years ago when it was held in Las Vegas, and it was a pretty fun night all around. This time, however, I'm sitting in my home, watching it on my TV and eating pizza rolls, so how the times have changed, it seems.

I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan, writer and editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling and special contributor to Wrestling News World, and I'll be keeping you up to date (or, at the very least, attempting to) as to the goings-on and happenings during tonight's show. I'll be timestamping each update so you can keep up with where I am, and you will probably have to refresh the page to get the latest updates. However, I'll be posting the latest update first, so you won't have to scroll all the way down to see them.

And with that, let's get settled in! I'll be starting as soon as the THEN. NOW. FOREVER. signature pops on my TV. If you want yo talk about the show, feel free to Tweet me at @HeyImKevinSully or use the comments down below!

Let's get to it.

