WWE SmackDown on Fox, LIVE coverage and results! (10/16/20)

Hey everyone! I am SO running late. So, let's just get things rolling, shall we?

Let's get you all caught up - Triple H and Stephanie come to the ring as the current SmackDown roster stands on the entrance ramp in the same way they do if someone has retired or died or something.

We've got Braun Strowman taking on Roman Reigns for Roman's Universal Championship, as well as Jeff Hardy vs Lars Sullivan (no relation) and many more bouts set up for tonight's season premiere of SmackDown Live!

Hardy vs Sullivan kicks us off following the first ad break of the night, as we also see another Jeff - Jeff Jarrett - in the virtual ThunderDome crowd. Hardy starts off quick, dropkicks to Sullivan's knees, things like that, but Lars finally gets control.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hardy nails Lars with the Twist of Fate and heads to the top rope for the Swanton. Sullivan is back on his feet, grabs Hardy by the throat, and then nails him with the Freak Accident for the win.



RESULT: Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy

While Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown tonight, we're about to get the New Day's final match as a trio - for the time being.