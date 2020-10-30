WWE SmackDown! LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (10/30/2020)

Hey everyone. After a pretty damn intense Hell In A Cell PPV - especially that opening match - we're now going to see the fallout of what happened in the ThunderDome this past Sunday.



Keep it right here, keep refreshing the page, and shoot me your comments and questions via Twitter to @HeyImKevinSully (and make sure you follow the WNW Twitter account while you're at it). I'll be back in a bit with tonight's preview.

In the meantime, here's WNW's preview (it's way more in-depth than mine will be).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Coming up tonight: that Jey Uso thing we mentioned plus... two Survivor Series team qualifying matches, with Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan vs... oh, lookie here... Jey Uso. That will probably be a thing tonight.