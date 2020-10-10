WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Live Coverage and Results (10/9/2020)

Keep an eye on this space for post-show match results

Good evening, everyone! My name is Kevin C. Sullivan and I have the privilege (and I mean that sincerely) of handling live coverage of tonight's WWE SmackDown on Fox.



I won't go too in detail about who I am because a.) it's in my writer profile and b.) you don't give a hoot, now do you? But, as far as to what you can expect from my coverage tonight... well... honestly, you never know.

First, if you're on Twitter, I really hope you'll reach out and share your thoughts on tonight's episode if you're watching it along with me - and the account is here at @HeyImKevinSully. I'll share some of the best right here - along with Tweets from official WWE accounts, as well as a few from some of the other well-respected wrestling journalists around the world.

As you may be aware, tonight is the first night of this year's WWE Draft. I was actually fortunate enough to be at last year's SmackDown draft night in Las Vegas - the same night Bayley not only went full evil, but won back her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. So, outside of the draft, we can still probably expect some interesting developments throughout tonight's show.



Anyhoo, We've got an hour and 15 minutes until the show starts, so I will see you all here then.

Did You Know?



Tony Hawk's son Riley is not only a professional skater himself, but is also featured in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 remake?



What does this have to do with WWE and pro wrestling? Nuthin'. I just wanted to get that out of my system.

YOU Make The Call (cue NFL Films theme music)



Tonight is the first night of this year's WWE draft. You've read the news stories and the editorials. Now, who do you think will be the first two stars picked tonight? Tweet your ideas to me at @HeyImKevinSully and, if you're right, I'll tell everybody here. And you'll be... well, not famous.... kind of famous? That'll have to be good enough.

Let's get started.

Like last year, it will be the executives of the Fox Network selecting the picks for SmackDown, while USA Network will do the same for Raw.



And, like last year, here some Stephanie McMahon to make the announcements.

Raw selects WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

SD selects WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw selects Raw Women's Champion Auska

SD selects Seth Rollins

Raw selects the entire Hurt Business





Seth Rollins is totally OK with going to Friday nights, as "it's all about the message." He's going to miss watching the Mysterio family implode, but at least he doesn't have to look at them ever again.



Hopefully he never sees them at, like, the airport or something.

Big E vs Sheamus - Falls Count Anywhere match



Coming up next!

Our two combatants find themselves on the arena floor - with Big E getting the first pinfall attempt. E searches under the ring - tossing aside some of those giant Booty-O's cereal rings from WrestleMania a few years ago - and finds a kendo stick. Sheamus, however, nails him with a Brough Kick and relentlessly attacks Big E with the stick.

Sheamus crawls further under the ring, looking for more weapons. Big E regains his composure, grabs a roll of duct tape (of course there's a roll of duct tape down there), and tapes Sheamus's legs together. The former WWE Champion gets pulled out from under the ring and takes a beating as SmackDown goes to commercial.

Sheamus and Big E have made their way behind the curtain and are tossing each other around backstage. Like you do in a match like this

Sheamus is yelling something at Big E and I can't understand a word of it. And I'm Irish.

While that's going on, here's who's up for grabs in tonight's draft.

Big E thinks he's got Sheamus in a compromising position, but the Celtic Warrior pulls out a crowbar and goes all Gordon Freeman on him.



Sheamus then nails Big E with WHITE NOISE onto a car windshield, but only gets a 2 count from it.

Sheamus throws Big E into the trunk of a car and sets him up to slam the trunk lid onto his arm. Big E puts his foot up and stops him, and kicks him away.

Finally, Big E - covered in blood - nails Sheamus with The Big Ending off the top of another car and pins him for the win.



RESULT: Big E defeats Sheamus

Jey Uso confronts his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, after the break.

Big E is being interviewed in the back, as Jey Uso kills time in the ring.



Suddenly, out of nowhere comes Kofi Kingston... and Xavier Woods! The New Day is BACK, bay-beeeeeeeeee.

Meanwhile, we cut to Jey Uso, who wants Roman to come out and tell him what the stipulation of their HIAC will be. Roman doesn't come out. But, Paul Heyman interrupts him via Titantron.

After watching some footage of Roman beating up Jey at the last PPV, it turns out Roman is in the building and backstage after all.



But... Roman announces that their Hell In a Cell match at, er... Hell In a Cell... will be an I Quit match. So, basically, 1/4 of a War Games match.

"I love you. But, when I hear you say 'I quit', there will be consequences," Roman Reigns.

Coming up after the break - round dos of el drafto.



Raw selects AJ Styles

SD selects Sasha Banks

Raw selects Naiomi

SD selects Bianca Belair

Raw selects Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler





Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy team up to take on John Morrison and The Miz. RIGHT NOW.

Oh, wait. It's a commercial.

In a really quick match, Riddle nails Miz with the Bro Derek and gets the pin.



RESULT: Hardy and Riddle defeat Miz and Morrison

Wha? Lars Sullivan in here. He's attacking the winners.

OK, it's time for Round 3

Raw selects Ricochet

SD selects Jey Uso

Raw selects Mandy Rose

SD selects Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Raw selects Miz and Morrison

For those keeping track, yes... Mysterio and Rollins will be on the same show still.

