WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/20/2020)

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and results (11/20/2020)

It's the last WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series this weekend! In case you forgot Survivor Series was this weekend.
Welcome to Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage of WWE's SmackDown. I'm your guy behind the keyboard, Kevin C. Sullivan, and as of *checks watch*... wait for it... waaaaait for it.... waaaaaaaaaaoh, wait, I'm not wearing a watch. Anyway, as of right now. Hi. Nice to see you.

Tonight is the last episode of SmackDown before this Sunday's Survivor Series. Now, I know that the common opinion on this year's WWE Thanksgiving Tradition is "Oh yeah, that's this weekend, isn't it?" but don't get complacent just yet. There's still plenty of plot twists and turns that can happen between now and the kick-off show this Sunday. In fact, we've got some breaking news regarding that very kick-off show right now!

So, that is... technically news. I'm joking - as far as pre-shows go, there's nothing wrong with a good old fashioned Battle Royale. The announcement didn't mention if there was a benefit to winning the match other than bragging rights, but I doubt there is one. However, I just found out you can watch the kick-off show via TikTok, so that's... stupid.

Anyhoo, I'll be back and forth on here getting updates for the show and posting them - until showtime, that is, at which time I'll just be... here. I'll also be on Twitter and if you're reading this I would very much appreciate if a.) you followed me at @HeyImKevinSully, b.) tweet about this very live coverage you're reading right now (preferably in a positive manner, but I'm not the boss of you) and c.) tweet at me during the show so I can interact with you and share the funniest tweets I get on this very page. 

In the meantime, check out our preview of tonight's show here!

