WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (12/4/20)

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (12/4/20)

Tonight we say goodbye to Pat Patterson and say hello to whatever WWE is planning next for TLC.
Hey everybody. I got held up a bit with some Christmas present stuff so I'm running a few minutes behind. Stay put and refresh for tonight's intro...

In the meantime, here's WNW's preview of tonight's show.

So, hey everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, ready to cover tonight's episode of SmackDown with you all. There's a lot I like about SmackDown on the Fox Network, but one of the biggest reasons is that it's not on USA. Nothing against the USA Network at all, actually - some of my legit favorite shows have come from there. Like Monk. And Burn Notice. And Silk Stalkings. Seriously, that was a good show. But, also, it means that usually when a WWE show on USA starts, I have to sit through the final moments of some Dick Wolf NBC police drama - which are also good shows, but they rarely have happy endings. So, having TMZ lead into SmackDown is like a vacation.

Anyway, like Raw earlier this week, updates following this intro will run from latest to oldest. Which means that whatever you're reading after this will be the most recent update that we've posted. So, it's like reading Manga except up to down instead of right to left and also nothing like Manga.

Whatever. You guys ready for some gotdang wrasslin'? Let's do this.

<BEGIN WNW LIVE COVERAGE>
<C:// run SMACKDOWN>

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kayla introduces footage from last week's episode involving Kevin Owens and then asks him about it.

Roman comes out, along with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso.

Kayla Braxton is in the ring, about to conduct an exclusive interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Gerald Brisco next to Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon, which is a beautiful touch.

Ten bell salute for Pat Patterson. 

