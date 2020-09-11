WWE Friday Night SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (9/11/20)

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center, in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by Bray Wyatt introducing a new ‘friend’ to the Firefly Funhouse as well as Jeff Hardy defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles and Bayley addressing the vicious attack she put on her former bestfriend, Sasha Banks, last week.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Bray Wyatt Introduces His New ‘Friend’

Jeff Hardy Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against AJ Styles

Bayley Will Address Her Vicious Attack On Sasha Banks

*LIVE COVERAGE*