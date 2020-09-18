WWE Friday Night SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (9/18/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by Universal Champion, Roman Reigns teaming-up with the #1 contender to his title, his cousin, Jey Uso to take-on Sheamus & King Corbin in a 'Samoan Street Fight'.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

Universal Champion, Roman Reigns Teams Up With Jey Uso Against Sheamus & King Corbin

Sasha Banks Speaks For The First Time Since Bayley's Vicious Attack

Alexa Bliss Hosts 'A Moment Of Bliss' With Special Guest, Nikki Cross

AJ Styles Battles Sami Zayn

*LIVE COVERAGE*