WWE Friday Night SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (9/18/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by Universal Champion, Roman Reigns teaming-up with the #1 contender to his title, his cousin, Jey Uso to take-on Sheamus & King Corbin in a 'Samoan Street Fight'.
Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...
Universal Champion, Roman Reigns Teams Up With Jey Uso Against Sheamus & King Corbin
Sasha Banks Speaks For The First Time Since Bayley's Vicious Attack
Alexa Bliss Hosts 'A Moment Of Bliss' With Special Guest, Nikki Cross
AJ Styles Battles Sami Zayn
*LIVE COVERAGE*