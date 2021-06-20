WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary

Drew McIntyre gets one last shot at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley tonight inside the Cell Which Has Hell Inside Of It.
(If you are following along live, you may need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. All updates are updated with a timestamp [in Central time] and will be posted below the intro. Please post your thoughts in the comments section below as the show airs!)

Happy Father's Day, everybody (or, at least, you fathers out there)! Tonight, we're about to go through Hell - and I'm not talking about trying to use Peacock (seriously, anybody else have to deal with those sign-in issues?).

Anyway, we're thirty minutes away from the show proper - but Natalya and Mandy Rose will be going one-on-one during the Kickoff Show. I don't think I'll be covering that. However, I'll certainly be happy to tell you all who won when we start the full show. 

Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully if you want to chime in on the show over there, as well - and use the hashtag #WNWHellinaCell. See you after the line!

(7:26pm) Bayley has tied Belair to the bottom of a chair and pulls on it while pushing on her shoulder with her boot. 

(7:24pm) Bayley has propped two kendo sticks between the ring apron and the cage wall and attempts to throw the champion into it... but gets a spinebuster onto the sticks by Belair instead!

(7:22pm) Bianca manages to turn the tables on Bayley and tosses her onto the floor. Getting her face ground into the cage, Bayley bites Bianca and gets free.

"It's legal, but it is not cool to bite another human!" - Pat MacAfee

(7:21pm) Bayley does what I can't believe nobody has done up until now and that's tie Belair's frickin' hair to the frickin' ropes.

(7:20pm) Michael Cole has reminded us that there are no disqualifications in Hell in a Cell, like, six times already.

(7:18pm) Bianca charges into the turnbuckles, and Bayley dodges, crashing into the ring post. Bayley charges and drives a knee right into her shoulder.

I swear I didn't intend that to rhyme.

(7:16pm) Bayley weilds a chair, Bianca whips her hair.

(7:15pm) Less than two minutes into the match and the chairs are already in the ring.

(7:13pm) Next up, Bianca is here, and she looks ready to throw down.

As opposed to an incomplete badass, whatever that looks like.

(7:11pm) Bayley comes out first and she is looking like a complete badass tonight.

Who ya got for this one, campers? Bayley or Belair? Let me know on Twitter (@HeyImKevinSully, #WNWHellinaCell) or in the comments down below... down there. At the bottom. Near the bottom. Just above the... you know where they are, quit fooling around, you goober.

(7:06pm) DUNDUNDUNDUNDUNDUNDUN Here comes the CELL WITH HELL INSIDE OF IT.

(7:02pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. FOR GOD'S SAKE DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT PIRATING THIS SHOW!

The Cell is being lowered, and Bayley vs Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be starting the show!

