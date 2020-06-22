WWE Monday Night RAW (6/22) LIVE Coverage and Results

Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is being dubbed 'Championship Monday'.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what WWE has in-store for us, tonight!

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs The IIconics

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Viking Raiders

24/7 Championship - R-Truth (C) vs Akira Tozawa

Rey Mysterio Returns To Confront Seth Rollins

*LIVE COVERAGE*