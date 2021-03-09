WWE Monday Night RAW Live Coverage (3/8/21)

This week Kevin will be taking a break from the Live Coverage and I'll be covering for him this week. Update the page frequently with newest information on the bottom I'll place time stamps throughout to make things easy to follow. Don't be afraid to engage with me to and talk about the show! You can do this in the comments or on twitter @juicecannon1.

This should be an interesting show. Will WWE take some shots at AEW the day after their ppv? Why is Miz getting a rematch for the title and what will happen? Will more WrestleMania storylines start to become more clear? So many questions and hopefully this show will answer them!

(8:05 p.m EST) Starting the show off with the title rematch but not before some words form the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. I'm curious do you guys think this will be dragged out throughout the show or what? Probably yes right?

Also I need the number of the tailor of The Hurt Business members. Could I afford one of those suits no but who knows maybe in the future.

The Miz still sticking to the stomach cramps story come on man you lost accept it. Still waiting on the reasoning for the rematch.

The reasoning is he had two title defenses in the same night so now he gets a rematch because of that ok sure.

(8:18 p.m) Lashley with a new Titantron intro video interesting. Lets go Lashley teach The Miz a lesson yet again.

(8:21) What a Stalling Vertical Suplex by Lashley and look who is watching it's Drew McIntyre in the backroom!

(8:23) Miz actually getting a bit of offense in maybe this match will be longer than expected.

(8:29) Still longer than expected but as expected Miz is getting dominated by the almighty! Hurt Lock time and a quick tap from The Miz.

Result Bobby Lashley (c) defeats The Miz

Drew McIntyre going off on Lashley with a fiery promo! Sheamus is not done with him though and brutally attacks his former best friend! What a throw from McIntyre! He should do Shotput on the side.

Come on WWE enough vignettes give us Rhea Ripley and put her right in the RAW Women's title picture!

(8:39) McIntyre orders a rematch with Sheamus from Adam Pearce and it will be no DQ! If this match actually happens looks like this could be the show of rematches but at least this rematch if it happens has a stipulation change.

(8:42) First R-Truth tried to apologize to Strowman for things he did bad in his life then when Strowman cleared it up he tried to pull a Men In Black and mindwipe him? This man is comedy gold never change Truth.

(8:48) Strowman's face gets really red when he's mad wow, it's honestly impressive. Will Strowman get an apology from Shane McMahon for the fiasco that happened last week?

All we get from McMahon is an I apologize before he dips. Then he tries to say more as he's leaving but doesn't this is far from over. Interested to see how the very probable WrestleMania match between the two will pan out.