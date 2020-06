Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW is upon us and tonight's show features a pair of championship contract signing for the WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV event in 3 weeks!

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!

WWE and RAW Women's Championship Match, Contract Signings

Will Seth Rollins Continue His Reign Of Terror Over The Mysterio Family?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All of that, plus much, much more, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

*LIVE COVERAGE*