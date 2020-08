Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of WWE’s ThunderDome. The show is headlined by all of the fall-out from last night’s Payback PPV as well as Seth Rollins taking on Rey Mysterio.

Before the show begins, let’s take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Seth Rollins Tries To Take-Out Rey Mysterio Once-and-For-All

*LIVE COVERAGE*