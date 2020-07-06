WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (7/6/20)

WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (7/6/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by a ‘Champion vs Champion’ match between RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka & SmackDown Women’s Champion, as well as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Bayley.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store for us!

  • Champion vs Champion Match - Asuka (with Kairi Sane) vs Bayley (with Sasha Banks)
cvc
  • What’s Next For Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio?
3B061341-55A9-44A3-980F-44E00142843C
  • Is a ‘Riot Squad’ Reunion On The Precipice?
riot

All of that, plus much, much more!

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles