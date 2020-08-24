WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (8/24/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from then Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of WWE's ThunderDome. The show is headlined by all of the fall-out from last night's SummerSlam PPV event as well as the Red-brand debut of former-NXT Champion, Keith Lee.
Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...
WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre Kicks-Off The Show
Keith Lee Makes His Monday Night RAW Debut
Aleister Black Joins Kevin Owens On The 'KO Show'
WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry Moderates An Arm-Wrestling Match Between United States Champion, Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley
*LIVE COVERAGE*