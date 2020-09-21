WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (9/21/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre facing Keith Lee as well as a RAW Tag-Team Championship #1 contender's triple-threat tag-team match and a monstrous RAW Underground matchup.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

Keith Lee Looks For Revenge On WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Seth Rollins & Murphy, Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo and Andrade & Angel Garza Battle It Out To Determine The Street Profits Challengers For The RAW Tag-Team Championships At Clash Of Champions

Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato Square-Off At RAW Underground

*LIVE COVERAGE*