WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (9/28/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center, in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome.

The show is headlined by all of the fall-out from last night’s Clash of Champions PPV event as well as a rematch for the RAW Women’s Championship between champion, Asuka and the woman who she successfully defend her title against, last night, Zelina Vega.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Asuka Defends The RAW Women’s Championship Against Zelina Vega

*LIVE COVERAGE*