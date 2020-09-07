WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (9/7/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by a WWE Payback rematch between Keith Lee and the #1 contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Randy Orton.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Keith Lee Takes-On Randy Orton In A WWE Payback Rematch

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kevin Owens Looks For Revenge Against Aleister Black At RAW Underground

Dominik Mysterio Battles Murphy

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with the number 1 contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Randy Orton, who’s making his way down to the ring and we have Michael Cole taking the place of Tom Phillips on commentary, alongside the usual Monday Night RAW duo of Byron Saxton & Samoa Joe.

Orton, now in the ring, says he told everyone that he would jump through every hoop to earn another opportunity at Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship and even though he was already entitled to that title shot, he earned another one anyway. Randy then turns his attention to WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Orton tells production to roll the footage of him punting the aforementioned McIntyre in the head, 3-times a few weeks ago, which has sideline the Champion with a ‘fractured jaw’. Orton asks what do you do when your world champion is unable to defend his title at the one PPV where every title must be defended...Orton says it’s very simple...you hand him the WWE Championship. We then hear sirens and it’s an ambulance pulling up to the stage and it’s WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre who rushes the ring and drills Orton with a ‘Claymore Kick’ and reigns down some heavy punches on his ‘Clash of Champions’ opponent. McIntyre heads to the back as Orton is tended to by WWE officials.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We then see footage of MVP berating a janitor, earlier today and his fellow Hurt Business brethren Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin throw the janitor to the ground as we cut back to live action where former United States Champion, Apollo Crews is making his way to the ring where it’s announced that there’s a 6-man tag-team match coming up after the break that pits Apollo Crews with Cedric Alexander & Ricochet, up against the aforementioned MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin.

6-Man Tag-Team Match - Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin

Highlights (Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)

Result -