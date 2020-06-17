WWE NXT (6/17/20) LIVE Coverage and Results

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT takes place from Full Sail University and features a pair of Tag-Team Title matches and is sure to have some great segments and matches mixed-in throughout.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight's show has in-store for us!

How Will NXT Champion, Adam Cole Respond To Karrion Kross and Scarlett's Ominous Message?

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox

NXT Tag-Team Championships - Imperium (C) vs Breezango

Will NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee Accept Finn Balor's Challenge?

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with the NXT Tag-Team Champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium making their way down to the ring as they prepare to defend their titles against Tyler Breeze and Fandango, better known as Breezango. Breezango comes down to the ring with a mockery of Imperium's entrance and they're known as "Emporium" for the balance of the entrance.

Match - NXT Tag-Team Championships, Imperium vs Breezango

Key Points -

Result -

Highlights (Imperium vs Breezango)