WWE NXT (6/24/20) Live Coverage and Results

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida and features an North American Championship match that will also determine the # 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!

NXT North American Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs Bronson Reed

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with Mauro Ranallo showing us footage of Cameron Grimes attacking Damian Priest, earlier today in the parking lot and then we cut back to the arena and Cameron Grimes is making his way to the ring for his scheduled match against Damian Priest. Grimes grabs a mic and says there’s no way that Priest will show up after what happened to him in the parking lot, earlier today. Priest appears and is limping to the ring while WWE officials are trying to hold him back and imploring him to not compete. Priest ignores their attempts and gets in the ring and the bell rings as the match is officially underway.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Match - Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

Highlights (Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes)

Result - Cameron Grimes defeats Damian Priest



We then see another edition of Timothy Thatcher’s training sessions.

Rhea Ripley is shown making her way into the arena, earlier today and she is stopped on her way in by Robert Stone who announces that Aliyah is officially signed to the Robert Stone Brand and Rhea should reconsider joining...Rhea punches him in the stomach and then dumps him in the dumpster. Aliyah comes running in and slaps Rhea in the face. Rhea laughs and says she'll see Aliyah in the ring, later tonight.

Match - Santos Escobar (with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs Jake Atlas

Highlights (Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas)

Result - Santos Escobar defeats Jake Atlas

We then see another therapy session for Roderick Strong, with the rest of The Undisputed Era. It was absolutely hysterical...as per usual with these 4 guys. Roderick Strong finally overcame his fear of car trunks as he got into one and let the guys shut the door and lock him in for a few seconds before getting out and celebrating.Backs

Backstage, we see Indus Sher along with Malcolm Bivens who says he's the highest-level of pissed off and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch better not try to get in their way ever again.

Match - Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Highlights (Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez)

Result - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeat Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro