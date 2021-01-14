WWE NXT Live Coverage 1-13

Another week, Another Wednesday; and man alive, can the world stop happening when we all just want to enjoy our Wednesday Night Wrestling?

Good evening folks, DNezz here once again to bring you all of the up-to-the-minute action from WWE NXT! Tonight promises some quality bouts as the card continues to be released. What we do know is the tonight will kick off an event that I am especially honored to cover, it's the Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament and it kicks off tonight! There have also been odd tweets coming from WWE, perhaps a new duo to debut in the Dusty? We'll keep you covered as we watch along with you, but make sure that you hop onto Twitter as well and follow: @ItzMeItzMeItDBD where I'll be tweeting all of my reactions to tonight!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We're roughly twenty minutes out from showtime, so keep that browser tab open, grab a beverage, turn off the news and get ready... It's NXT and it is next!

Shotzi Blackheart v. Candice LeRae

8 pm and we are live! DNezz back and we open with cannon fire as Shotzi Blackheart makes her way to the ring, getting set to square off The Poison Pixie, Candice LeRae! The two meet in the center of the ring and Shotzi opens the action, bringing LeRae to the apron and laying in the shots. LeRae would look to counter but Blackheart has an answer for everything; countering a seated neck breaker and the enziguri thrown by LeRae. Shotzi begins to focus on the arm of The Poison Pixie and LeRae can sense that she must rally. Shotzi looks for some unorthodox offense on the outside but LeRae interrupts the flow of Blackheart and forces the audible from Shotzi. As LeRae looks to regain composure and claw her way back into this match, her pupil Indie Wrestling, makes her presence felt as she runs interference of her own and allows The Poison Pixie to capitalize!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Momentum has certainly shifted as it has been all LeRae during the break but Shotzi shines bright when the cameras are on her as she creates some separation with a kick to the jaw of LeRae! Shotzi suddenly rallies back and has LeRae on the ropes but every counter takes a bit out of the reserves of Blackheart. The two seem spent as Blackheart takes to the top rope, but it's Hartwell nearly to the rescue as she is sent off for her troubles. It looks as though Shotzi could secure the victory but LeRae takes to the ropes herself and counters with a monstrous spinning neck breaker!

LeRae scoops the leg as the ref counts to three, Candice LeRae is your winner!

And it's NXT Champ time as Finn Balor makes his way to the ring. The ever confident champion boasts of hir victory at last week's NXT New Years Evil and asks for the next in line to stand. And the Champion was answered.

GYV v. Ever-Rise

It's Dusty Classic time! And boy oh boy this once could be quick as Ever-Rise appears nervous to square off against the GYV. The Bell sounds and GYV look to make quick work of Ever-Rise. Gibson and Drake looking good in the early going as they deal with the mouths of Ever-Rise. Drake appears to get flustered as Ever-Rise continue their mind games and chatter, but Gibson is there to reel him back in and refocus his partner.

From this point on it was all GYV as they showed us exactly why they are an early favorite to take it all in this Dusty Classic.

Despite an impressive showing and a bit of rugged flare from Ever-Rise, GYV would rise above the new duo and punch their ticket to the next round of this year's Dusty Classic.