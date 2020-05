Tonight's edition of WWE NXT is absolutely STACKED with the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai will do battle in a presumptive # 1 contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship, Dexter Lumis takes on Roderick Strong and a pair of Cruiserweight Championship Tournament matches.

Without further ado...let's get into the action!

*LIVE COVERAGE* (Begins at 8:00pm, Eastern)